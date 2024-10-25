State Sen. Deevers Responds To Trump's Proposed Tax Cut

The Oklahoma Senate issued a press release on Friday regarding comments made by Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, about a New York Times report on proposed income tax cuts by former President Donald Trump.

By: News 9

Deevers argued that government bloat and abuse of funds are out of control while the American people suffer from inflation and widespread taxation. Deevers responded to the Times' report, which cited experts dismissing the idea as "mathematically impossible and economically destructive."

Deevers argued that government bloat and abuse of funds are out of control while the American people suffer from inflation and widespread taxation. Deevers responded to the Times' report, which cited experts dismissing the idea as "mathematically impossible and economically destructive."

"Trillions of taxpayer dollars are wasted annually on frivolous programs, sprawling bureaucracy, and corrupt handouts to friends of Congress in the form of earmarks," Deevers said. "Those who claim the income tax is necessary to fund the government have been conditioned to believe this waste and corruption are normal and unavoidable aspects of American life."

Deevers also expressed that Trump’s consideration of a federal income tax repeal presents an opportunity for the Oklahoma state government to reconsider the necessity of its own income tax. Deevers filed legislation in 2024 to eliminate the state income tax and plans to do so again in 2025.