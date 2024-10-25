Oklahoma Dad Gives back To Sick Kids After Losing Daughter In Car Accident

This Christmas, an Oklahoma dad says he plans to give back to two local children’s hospitals in the name of his 17-year-old daughter ‘Lacy’ who was killed in a car accident.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

An Oklahoma dad said on Thursday that this Christmas, he plans to give back to two local children’s hospitals in the name of his 17-year-old daughter ‘Lacy’ who was killed in a car accident.

Roger Pittman, Lacy’s dad, started "Missing Lacy’s Sweet Embrace" in 2008, three years after her death. He said Lacy was like many other kids: she cared for others, fought her siblings occasionally, and loved her parents.

In a phone call from her, he recalled, “She says ‘Dad, before we hang up, I just want to say you’re really great with kids, kids draw to you, [and] you’re really great with music.’”

That was the last time the two spoke.

“Probably like a week to ten days later, I get a call from the sheriff’s office,” he said.

Lacy died in a car accident.

"It's tough to lose a child. It's always gonna be tough, but I try to look at some of the positives that came out of it because I'm not sure if I would have ever started an organization in her memory or on her behalf," said Pittman.

Today, "Missing Lacy's Sweet Embrace" focuses on providing therapeutic music opportunities to kids, Pittman, who is the president of the organization, said.

“The Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Health Center has given us an Amazon wish list to where we can purchase all these items for their music therapy program, he explained gesturing toward his phone.

Pittman said he thinks his daughter would be proud of the work he's accomplished.

"She was all about being a caretaker, being a giver, helping other people, [and] changing one life at a time. So, that's our mission as well,” Pittman shared. “We look at each individual as important as the next individual that we're helping through therapeutic music."