Paycom Center Welcomes New Chef For Thunder Games

Thunder fans at the Paycom Center can look forward to more than just exciting basketball this season. The arena has brought in a new chef with a unique culinary blend. Chef Syed, originally from Southeast Texas, is combining his regional roots with Oklahoma favorites to enhance the game-day food experience.

Syed moved to Oklahoma specifically for this role, so fans can now enjoy his flavorful creations as part of their game-day tradition.