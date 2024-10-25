Paycom Center Welcomes New Chef For Thunder Games

Thunder fans at the Paycom Center can look forward to more than just exciting basketball this season.

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 7:27 pm

By: News 9, Mike Glover


Thunder fans at the Paycom Center can look forward to more than just exciting basketball this season. The arena has brought in a new chef with a unique culinary blend. Chef Syed, originally from Southeast Texas, is combining his regional roots with Oklahoma favorites to enhance the game-day food experience.

Syed moved to Oklahoma specifically for this role, so fans can now enjoy his flavorful creations as part of their game-day tradition.
