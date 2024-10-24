Thieves Steal Unlocked Car In Warr Acres, Destroy Vehicle In Rollover Crash

A Warr Acres woman warns metro residents not to leave their car doors unlocked.

A Warr Acres woman warns metro residents not to leave their car doors unlocked. A group of teenagers are accused of stealing her unlocked car this week. They totaled the car on Monday in a rollover crash in Del City.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash. The suspects fled the scene and left Linda Daxon with a car she could no longer drive.

Daxon last saw her car in the driveway on Sunday after carrying in groceries. She had no idea while she slept a group of teenagers were caught on a neighbor's camera stealing her unlocked car.

Yeah, I don’t think this was their first rodeo, said Daxon. They were going car to car checking.

The suspected thieves took the car for a joy ride from her home in Warr Acres to Del City.

Teenage kids at 3:30 on a Monday morning when they should have been getting up and ready for school, said Daxon.

Cameras from a nearby business captured the stolen car hitting a parked vehicle before flipping over. A man at the business saw the suspects run from the scene.

Next thing I know, I hear all these kids, said Michael Reynolds, witness. I counted there were seven of them total. They kicked out the back window and all come out through there.

Daxon's car is now in a scrap yard, and she is cleaning out her garage to make room for a new car. Not the way she expected to spend her 74th birthday.

It’s going to cost me a little bit, but God orders my steps, and I guess he wanted me to have a new car for my birthday, said Daxon.

Del City police said they have identified most of the people who were in the car. Daxon thinks their parents should also be held liable for the crimes.

The car owner said there was a small amount of blood in the car, so she believes someone was injured in the crash. Police also found brass knuckles, a pocketknife, and vapes.