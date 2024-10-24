Chat With The Chief: Social Media

Through the use of social media, the Oklahoma City Police Department is communicating with residents and finding new ways to solve crimes across the city.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department is using social media to help solve crimes, from petty thefts to major cases, according to Police Chief Ron Bacy.

Bacy said social media allows the department to quickly share information with the community and receive instant feedback, and through this crowd sourcing method, the department is able to find potential witnesses who can help identify suspects and vehicles.

"We're able to put out information to our community," Bacy said. "They're able to immediately respond back to us in record time, and help us identify suspects, suspect vehicles and help us solve crimes in a much more rapid and efficient manner."

In the past, Bacy said officers would have to go door-to-door canvassing for witnesses, which was time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Now, with only a simple social media post, Bacy said the department can reach the entire community through social media.

"When our community speaks, it's our responsibility to listen, learn, and then lead," Basie said.

Bacy said the department monitors social media comments and messages daily to address any issues or concerns from citizens.