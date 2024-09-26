Chat With The Chief: Offender Watch

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy says his department's Offender Watch allows families in Oklahoma City to see if registered offenders are living in their neighborhood, and provides information on what they can do to stay safe.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police want to make sure you residents are aware of “Offender Watch,” a tool the department offers that can help keep your kids safe.

OCPD Chief Ron Bacy says Offender Watch allows families in Oklahoma City to see if registered offenders, for sexual or violent crimes, are living in their neighborhood, and provides information on what they can do to stay safe.

“It's meant to be informative,” Bacy said. “But it's not meant to be antagonistic or create or harassing or a dangerous environment for you.”

Additionally, Bacy said the tool can allow residents to submit comments or information on offenders in their area, to add another level to offender compliance with the law.

“What we found is our community is our greatest resource in helping us solve crimes,” Bacy said. “I think we want to hold everyone accountable in keeping this community safe, and with that being said, if you know something about some of these noncompliant offenders, we urge you to please reach out to us via the website or call the offender registration unit at (405) 297-1197, and giving us that updated information.”

Bacy said if there is an emergency or if anyone feels there is a clear danger to themselves or their family, to call 911.