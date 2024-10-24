Authorities Respond To Midwest City Motorcycle Crash

Authorities responded to a crash on Wednesday in Midwest City where a motorcycle crashed into a deer.

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 4:57 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

Authorities are responding to a crash Wednesday night in Midwest City where a motorcycle crashed into a deer.

Authorities say this crash happened near Southeast 15th Street and South Westminister Road, and two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The condition of the people on the motorcycle is not known at this time.

The roadway has since been fully reopened.
