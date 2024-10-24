Oklahoma's Dry October Puts Wheat Farmers In A Tough Spot

As October continues to break records as the driest in Oklahoma history, farmers across the state are feeling the effects.

As October continues to break records as the driest in Oklahoma history, farmers across the state are feeling the effects. Wheat producers are especially hard-hit, struggling to plant seeds in the dry, dusty soil.

The last significant rainfall in central Oklahoma was in mid-September, and since then, farmers like Michael Peters, who has been farming wheat for 34 years, have been looking to the sky, hoping for rain.

“The little pellet of fertilizer I put down with the seed was still in its original form,” said Peters. “It had not had enough moisture yet to do what it needed to do.”

Wheat producers typically plant their seeds about three-quarters of an inch into the soil, but the current dry conditions are making this task nearly impossible. Peters, like many other farmers, is growing increasingly concerned about the lack of rain.

“If we don’t get a rain in the next, I’ll say, four to five days, that window’s probably going to close. Wheat won’t grow enough to put cattle out.”

Wheat is vital to Oklahoma farmers for both grain production and cattle grazing. Running cattle on winter wheat pasture is crucial for farmers to remain profitable. Without sufficient growth, the situation could worsen, but Peters is still holding out hope for warmer weather.

“You know, you have to have faith if you’re going to play this game,” he said.

Farmers are also racing to keep their crops clean of invasive plants, such as ryegrass, which competes with winter wheat. Ideally, they would spray pre-emerge chemicals to protect their crops, but dry conditions complicate that process as well.

While crop insurance provides some peace of mind for the future, it doesn’t help farmers with the immediate challenges they face. Many are simply hoping for rain soon to save their wheat and cattle operations.