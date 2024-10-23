Oklahoma Older Adults Art Festival Set To Showcase Local Talent

An Oklahoma Older Adults Art Festival representative came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the event this weekend, which is meant to highlight the creativity and skills of seniors in the community.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Older Adults Art Festival will highlight the creativity and skills of seniors in the community this weekend, featuring an array of artistic displays and performances.

Madison Stockton, a festival representative, came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the event further.

The festival will take place at the Community Health Recreation and Wellness Center, located at the corner of 36th Street.

The event is on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public, regardless of age.

Attendees can expect a visual arts exhibit featuring works from local seniors and community partners, including organizations like the Daily Living Centers of Oklahoma.

"We know that we have a lot of talented folks here in Oklahoma, especially artists," Stockton said.

The festival will showcase a variety of art forms, including paintings, ceramics, and woodworking, as well as performing arts such as drumming and dancing. "We have a group from the Oklahoma City Ballet that's gonna be there," Stockton noted, adding that food trucks will also be available for attendees.

Stockton explained the inspiration behind the festival, which stemmed from the Oklahoma Arts Council's Creative Aging Exchange.

"All these organizations were talking about the services that they incorporate and how art benefits seniors," she said. "So for us as a Wellness Center, we want to talk about and really showcase how beneficial art is and how talented our seniors are in the communities."

Organizations partnered with Arts Council Oklahoma City to curate the festival, which helped identify artists from across the state.

"We reached out, and people applied from all over the state, and we selected artists," Stockton said.