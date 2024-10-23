Teen In Custody, Accused Of Shooting 15-Year-Old Tuesday Night In Norman

One person is in custody and another was injured after a reported shooting in Norman Tuesday night, police say.

By: News 9

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The scene was near 24th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street.

Police say that the girl was transported to a local hospital, where she remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody, and was transported to a juvenile detention center on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say that the two teens were engaged in an altercation when the boy shot the victim. Police say the suspect then ran from the scene.

The incident remains an active investigation.

Police shared that while the incident occurred in the area behind Reagan Elementary School, no school staff or students were involved or present.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.