Oklahoma Lawmakers Push To Establish Guidelines On Student Cell Phone Usage In Schools

Oklahoma lawmakers are proposing to restrict or ban student cell phone use in schools, with supporters citing academic benefits. However, critics say they are urging a more balanced approach to phones in schools.

At the Oklahoma State Capitol, lawmakers are working on legislation that would restrict, or outright ban the use of cell phones by students in schools across the state.

Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to education, and experts argue limiting cellphone use during school hours could positively affect the grades of students.

Oklahoma Sen. Adam Pugh and Sen. Ally Seifried say they plan to file legislation that will allow local districts to decide if students will be allowed to use their phones during free periods.

Across Oklahoma, several districts have taken measures to limit cell phone usage among students. In Muskogee County, Warner Public Schools has taken the initiative to ban cellphone use, and in Le Flore County, Pocola Public Schools have restricted cell phones.

However, not all educators say this move will benefit every student.

Gregory McPherson II, the founder of Poetry and Chill OKC, an organization that works with students and introduces them to poetry, said there needs to be a middle ground.

"I feel like it helps students ...They need to find additional information, they can look on their cellphones," McPherson said. "It helps the parents when it comes to reaching out to a family member, but it does hinder students because it does distract them with social media."

Trey Wiles, an Oklahoma City-based videographer who works with students in the area, said restricting phones could stifle student creativity.

"Technology is not the issue, it's just how we use the technology," Wiles said. "You're stunting the kid's growth and creative genius by not allowing them to use them at all."

News 9 has reached out to schools in the Oklahoma City metro for see their stance on the issue. Putnam City Schools says they have no issue with allowing staff to specify times for cellphone use, which is something the district said it encourages, however unauthorized phone usage during instruction is prohibited.

If Pugh and Seifried's legislation is passed, Oklahoma will join eight other states in banning or restricting cellphone use in schools.