Man Arrested After Fatal NW Oklahoma City Shooting

One person is in custody after a shooting left another person dead Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person has been arrested after a fatal shooting on Friday at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said Friday night, they received several calls from residents reporting gunshots at an apartment complex near Northwest 19th Street and Minnie Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, OCPD said they found 45-year-old Michael Waters, who was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived,

On Monday, OCPD arrested 26-year-old Joseph Stewart on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Waters' death marks the 72nd homicide in Oklahoma City this year.

In 2023, the city had a total of 75 homicides.