Monday Marks Deadline for Oklahomans to Submit Absentee Ballots

Oklahomans can request absentee ballots for the upcoming federal election until October 21 at 5 p.m.

Monday, October 21st 2024, 10:11 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans can request absentee ballots for the upcoming federal election until 5 p.m. on October 21. Voters may access the application for absentee ballots and materials through the online Oklahoma voter portal. Once completed, the materials will be sent to voters' homes in a large white envelope.

Election officials remind voters that their final ballot must be signed and notarized before submission.
