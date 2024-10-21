Monday Marks Deadline for Oklahomans to Submit Absentee Ballots

Monday, October 21st 2024, 10:11 am
Oklahomans can request absentee ballots for the upcoming federal election until 5 p.m. on October 21. Voters may access the application for absentee ballots and materials through the online Oklahoma voter portal. Once completed, the materials will be sent to voters' homes in a large white envelope.
Election officials remind voters that their final ballot must be signed and notarized before submission.
