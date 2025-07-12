Andy Moore discusses voter engagement, civic involvement, and global responsibility

Civic leader Andy Moore discusses Oklahoma's political landscape, advocacy for democratic reforms, and the vital role of grassroots action in shaping our future.

By: Scott Mitchell, Destini Pittman

In this edition of Hot Seat, civic leader Andy Moore joins to discuss Oklahoma’s political landscape, the power of grassroots action, and why he believes bold reforms are needed to protect democracy. Moore, the founder of the nonprofit “Let’s Fix This,” shares his insights on voter turnout, civic engagement, global responsibility, and the future of public trust.

Let’s Fix This: A Movement Born From Crisis

Andy Moore, founder of the civic engagement organization "Let's Fix This," shared how the group began in 2016 during Oklahoma’s budget crisis. What started as a Facebook event to rally people to the Capitol has grown into a long-term initiative to help Oklahomans connect with lawmakers and participate in democracy.

"I had never been involved either, but I knew at that point that our core services were being cut across the state, and it was really starting to impact me and people I cared about," Moore said.

Oklahoma’s Declining Voter Turnout

Moore emphasized the state’s historically low voter participation. While Oklahoma was once middle-of-the-pack in turnout from the late 1970s to early 2000s, it has now dropped to the bottom nationally.

"We are the lowest state in the entire country," Moore said. "I think that comes down to the fact that voters feel like their vote doesn’t matter."

The Initiative Petition Process: A Shrinking Right

Moore criticized recent legislative efforts to limit Oklahoma's initiative petition process. Senate Bill 1027, for example, places new restrictions on signature collection and imposes identity and background requirements for petition circulators.

"Oklahoma has the most difficult process in the entire country," Moore said. "It’s the first right given to the people in our state constitution, and we’re watching legislators try to take that away."

Push for Open Primaries

Moore advocates for opening Oklahoma’s primary elections to all voters, regardless of party affiliation. He argued that closed primaries exclude moderates and independent voters, which skews elections toward the extremes.

"Right now, moderates are effectively blocked out," he said. "Opening the primaries means those voters in the middle will have a greater say."

Reimagining Representation Through Redistricting

Along with open primaries and initiative petition reform, Moore also supports independent redistricting.

"We have a chance to pass independent redistricting and stop allowing politicians to draw their own districts," he said. "That would fundamentally change the face of Oklahoma."

The Global Impact of U.S. Aid Cuts

Drawing on a decade of experience in the HIV advocacy space, Moore condemned cuts to the PEPFAR program, a U.S. global health initiative started under President George W. Bush.

"Estimates range between 12 and 26 million people may have already died from HIV and AIDS," Moore said. "These are lives that could have been saved."

Defending Public Broadcasting

Moore also voiced concern over political efforts to defund PBS and NPR.

"They (PBS) also provide really necessary emergency notification services for, especially in rural areas," said Moore.

The Decline of Civic Engagement in Oklahoma

Moore noted a broader trend of declining civic involvement in Oklahoma.

"We've seen a decline in civic groups participating, you know, rotaries, Lions Club, Elks Club, those kinds of things, declines in voter participation and turnout, and people volunteering to be poll workers," said Moore.

Combating Isolationism Through Global and Local Action

Reflecting on the consequences of political isolationism, Moore drew parallels to the pandemic.

"Just because you’re trying to stay home and take care of your family doesn’t mean we don’t also have a shared responsibility," Moore said. "That might be down the street or in another continent."

Media Literacy and Finding Truth

To avoid falling victim to misinformation, Moore recommends focusing on reputable, local, and fact-based news sources.

"I trust outlets like NonDoc, Oklahoma Watch, and the Associated Press—journalists who are really doing the work," he said.