Stolen Vehicle Rolls Over In Crash, Del City Police Search For Suspects

Police are looking for suspects involved in a rollover crash of a stolen vehicle in a Del City neighborhood on Monday morning.

By: News 9

-

Police are looking for suspects involved in a rollover crash of a stolen vehicle in a Del City neighborhood on Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. near Southeast 16th Street and Hampton Road.

According to Del City police, a group of teenagers were in a white vehicle that was later confirmed to have been stolen.

They collided with a parked red vehicle, causing their car to overturn.

By the time authorities arrived, the occupants of the white vehicle had fled the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone to search for the suspects, but they have not been located as of Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage from a nearby collision center captured the moment of the crash.

An employee at B&D Three Fold Collision Center, who was opening the shop at the time, heard the crash and immediately called 911.

“Something you don't expect at 5:30 in the morning in a residential area, a speeding car and next thing you know they're upside down and acting fools. That's something you don't see every day,” Michael Reynolds said.

The owner of the parked vehicle was staying at an Airbnb nearby. They had just returned from assisting with hurricane relief efforts. They had been helping to trim trees to restore power lines following Hurricane Milton.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.