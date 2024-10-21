Oklahoma City Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Treats Local Children To Day At Movie Theater

More than 20 Oklahoma children enjoyed a free day at the movies with Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein thanks to the efforts of a local nonprofit.

By: News 9

With assistance from a local nonprofit, Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein brought along more than 20 children on a free trip to the movie theater.

According to Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma social services agency for children and families experiencing homelessness, the children came to the theater after Hartenstein heard the children had read "The Wild Robot" novel.

A film adaptation of the book is now playing in theaters, and the children along with Hartenstein watched the film and enjoyed lunch on behalf of the Hartenstein Foundation.

"We're really just trying to make an impact and help the community as much as we can, and I feel like it starts with kids," Hartenstein said.