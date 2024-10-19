3 Teenagers In Custody Following Pursuit Ending In Del City

Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended in Del City overnight.

By: News 9

Authorities including OCPD, Del City Police and the OHP were all involved in the pursuit, which started around 1:30 in the morning.

Oklahoma City Police said Flock camera alerted officers of the stolen vehicle. Officers used a tactical maneuver at Bryant and Simmons in Del City to end the pursuit.

The three people in the car ran away but were soon arrested.

No names have been released.