3 Teenagers In Custody Following Pursuit Ending In Del City

Saturday, October 19th 2024, 7:50 am
Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended in Del City overnight.
Authorities including OCPD, Del City Police and the OHP were all involved in the pursuit, which started around 1:30 in the morning.
Oklahoma City Police said Flock camera alerted officers of the stolen vehicle. Officers used a tactical maneuver at Bryant and Simmons in Del City to end the pursuit.
The three people in the car ran away but were soon arrested.
No names have been released.
