Suspect In Custody After High-Speed Chase Ends At Quail Springs Mall

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a chase that started in The Village.

Friday, October 18th 2024, 10:49 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say that the chase started near West Hefner Road and Sunnymeade Place when authorities attempted to stop a vehicle for stolen tags.

The chase ended at Quail Springs Mall, the suspect exited the vehicle and went inside.

At points, the vehicle was going over 100 mph.

Police say the suspect then ran out of the mall and was taken into custody just south of the building.

Police Chase Ends At Quail Springs MallImage Provided By: Griffin Media

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
