Overcoming Adversity: Joe Theismann's Inspiring Visit To Oklahoma City

When word got out that NFL legend Joe Theismann was coming to town a couple of Oklahoma football legends wanted to surprise him and boy did they.

When word got out that NFL legend Joe Theismann was coming to town, a couple of Oklahoma football legends wanted to surprise him—and boy, did they.

“You represent yourself, you represent your church, you represent your community,” Theismann told the crowd.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins made a special appearance at the Church of the Servant.

He was brought to Oklahoma City by Oklahoma City Town Hall to speak on overcoming adversity and how to reinvent yourself at your lowest point. But before he could take the stage, a surprise was brewing backstage.

Coach Barry Switzer was set to introduce him, but of course, the coach had a different idea.

“I know him, but I know someone who knows him better. His name is Joe Washington,” Switzer said.

OU great Joe Washington made the special trip to Oklahoma City to introduce his former teammate.

“Joe and Joe won a Super Bowl together in 1982,” Switzer added.

“At first, I was surprised at him, and then all of a sudden, he said ‘Joe,’ and I said, ‘Oh, OK, this is it. Yes, very surprised,’” Theismann said.

Washington was honored to be there with his longtime friend.

“When coach asked me, I said, ‘Shoot, yeah.’ Well, I actually didn’t say ‘shoot, yeah,’ but that was actually close to what it was,” Washington said.

It didn’t take long for the genuine ribbing to start about the college rivalry. Despite all the football fun, there has always been mutual respect.

"It’s flattering, and it’s very honoring to have these guys here,” Theismann said.

Our Chris Williams got a chance to sit down and talk one-on-one with Joe Theismann; look for that interview here on News 9.