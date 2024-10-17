Shooting Investigation Underway After 2 Shot In Spencer

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Thursday morning in Spencer, according to authorities.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a scene at around 2 a.m. near North Midwest Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street.

After arriving on scene, OCSO said they found two people who had been shot, although their condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.