Single-Game Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets Set To Go On Sale

Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City home games will go on sale Thursday, according to the Thunder organization.

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 9:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games through the end of the year will go on sale starting Thursday, according to the Thunder organization.

The Oklahoma City Thunder said the majority of seats available on Ticketmaster will be in Love's Loud City, due to the "tremendous" response from fans.

Tickets for every game, beginning with the team's home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27, through Dec. 31, will be available for purchase.

The Thunder's home begins at 6 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Downtown Oklahoma City.
