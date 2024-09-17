Single-Game Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets Set To Go On Sale

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 9:48 am
Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games through the end of the year will go on sale starting Thursday, according to the Thunder organization.
The Oklahoma City Thunder said the majority of seats available on Ticketmaster will be in Love's Loud City, due to the "tremendous" response from fans.
Tickets for every game, beginning with the team's home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27, through Dec. 31, will be available for purchase.
The Thunder's home begins at 6 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Downtown Oklahoma City.
September 17th, 2024
July 5th, 2023
April 9th, 2023
March 23rd, 2023
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024