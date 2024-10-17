Suspect Search Ongoing In SW Oklahoma City

Police are searching for a suspect Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 4:40 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A suspect search is underway Thursday morning in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said officers have established a perimeter near Southwest 59th Street and South Land Avenue as they continue searching for a suspect who has not yet been identified.

OCPD said K-9 units are in the area assisting with the search.

It is unknown what prompted the search at this time,
