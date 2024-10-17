2 Men Arrested Following Oklahoma City Traffic Stop, Bomb Squad Response

Two men were taken into custody on Monday after officers found a possible explosive inside their vehicle during a traffic stop, police say.

By: News 9

-

Two men were arrested on Monday after the Bomb Squad was called out to a traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said Caleb Graves and Robert Keefe were pulled over by officers near Southwest 21st Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

After being pulled over, OCPD said officers were searching the vehicle when they located an item, described as a PVC pipe with a fuse, which officers believed to be an explosive.

The Oklahoma City Bomb Squad was called to the scene, although it is unknown if the item was determined to be an explosive.

Investigators say they also found a THC vape cartridge and a glass pipe inside the vehicle.