Approved Funding For New Drones For OKC First Responders Raises Concerns Over Privacy

Oklahoma City Police and Fire will get 50 new drones over the next five years. The OKC City Council approved $856,000 to buy the drones, but several council members raised privacy concerns.

Three council members were confused about the Oklahoma City Police Department's current drone policy. Councilmember JoBeth Hamon said she wants more transparency for these systems. Councilmember James Cooper asked for more clarification before they approved the purchase of the additional drones.

“I'm just a little confused,” said Cooper, at the meeting on Oct. 8. “I think there is a huge question of privacy.”

OKC Police Chief Ron Bacy and Capt. Jason Bussard told the council they operate 38 drones to help with large event safety and crime scene evaluation.

“Giving us the ability to provide the right resources and respond correctly for police and fire is invaluable,” Bacy said.

Bussard said drones save time and provide information to get the right resources to the scene.

“Being able to put eyes on a scene with a drone as a call comes out to let fire and police know what’s going on,” Bussard said.

They want to collaborate with Oklahoma City Fire to help improve responses to fires and medical calls.

“Giving them the right resources to get them what they need to address, not only the acute issues but the chronic issues,” said Dominick Brown, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Hamon said she wants people’s rights protected including their right to privacy. The Oklahoma City Police Operations Manual shows police must follow “constitutional and privacy rights and is governed by Federal Aviation Administration.”

“There’s a lot of gray area there,” Hamon said.

Council member Nikki Nice said she wanted more time to understand the policies. However, the motion still passed 5-3.

“Before we purchase more, let’s understand what that policy needs to look like,” said Nice, before the vote.

Hamon said more voices from the community should be heard so people can ask for “transparency and accountability.” She said the entire council must understand agenda items before the city decides to vote on money for new equipment.

“It seems a bit reckless,” Hamon said.

News 9 asked Oklahoma City Police for an interview to clarify more about this effort. They declined the request.