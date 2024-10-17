Oklahoma Mother Reports Repeated Thefts Of SNAP Benefits

One metro mother says her SNAP benefits have been stolen from not just once, but multiple times.

By: News 9

Danielle Sutter is a single mom who relies on food stamps to keep herself and her baby fed

“I went to the grocery store one day and I was planning on getting us enough groceries for the next two weeks or so,” said Sutter. “It didn't go through. It said there were zero dollars on there, which I knew, that was false.”

Sutter fell victim to SNAP benefit theft, something Oklahoma Human Services says 2,600 other households nationwide have been dealing with too.

OHS recommends treating your SNAP Benefit card like a debit or credit card. Choose a pin that is hard to guess and never give your card to someone else

Danielle says she has had money stolen from her account 7 times.

To secure your benefits, OHS says you can use the Connect EBT app to lock your card in between uses.

Oklahoma Human Services is on track to launch chip-enabled cards next summer for an added layer of protection.

SNAP Households have until Dec. 20 to recover stolen benefits.