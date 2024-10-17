Sulphur Church Recovering From Arson

Early Saturday morning, the Sulphur Fire Department responded to a fire at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.

The fire spread through most of the building, but the west side suffered the worst damage.

“The spirit of the church is exceptional,” said pastor David George. “They are understanding this is going to be a journey. It's going to take some time. But step by step, we're making the plans for what we need to do.”

No people were injured.

However, while firefighters were on scene and George watched from a distance, a young man emerged from the trees.

“He just confessed that he did it,” George said. “He didn't have any connection to the church. I don't think he had any connection to the community.”

The suspect's motive remains unclear. News 9 has requested his identity from the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

According to the State Fire Marshal's office, charges for 2nd-degree arson, 2nd-degree burglary, and felony endangerment of life by arson will be presented to the District Attorney.

George said the entire interior of the church will be refitted. Parts of the exterior will also be knocked down as an opportunity for expansion.

The rehabilitation is projected to take a year and a half. As of now, no formal fundraiser has been set up to accept donations.

“I heard from every pastor in town who has invited us to use space or anything we need,” George said. “The support is amazing.”