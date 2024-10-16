Overcoming Silence: Zoe's Cochlear Implant Journey

Thanks to today's technology an Oklahoma nonprofit is giving the life-changing gift of sound

It is mandated by the state of Oklahoma that every newborn undergo a hearing screening test.

“We had a normal birth everything was fine,” said Christina Quatro, Zoe’s mother.

However, after the third test, it was determined that baby Zoe had severe hearing loss.

“It was really, really hard. I mean in the moment when we found out, there was lots and lots of crying,” said Christina.

“My thought was kind of, what’s next? Where do we go from here? What are our options,” said Derek Quatro, Zoe’s dad.

Zoe’s testing brought her here, to Hearts for Hearing where she received the type of care she couldn’t receive anywhere else in the country.

“Our mission here is to help the patients that we serve listen for a lifetime,” said Alexa Masters with Hearts for Hearing.

The staff immediately began working with Zoe.

“We’re able to test different frequencies or different pitches from low to high across the range which is important for hearing and understanding speech,” said Dr. Shelby Stephenson, with Hearts for Hearing.

Zoe was fitted with cochlear implants all paid for by Hearts for Hearing.

“We also cover out-of-pocket cost for families ages zero to three to make sure that no child in Oklahoma is able to receive their hearing health care because of financial burdens,” said Masters.

Today, at two years old, Zoe impressively communicates verbally as well as through sign language.

“She had her cochlear off because she doesn’t sleep in them and so I had to go in and tell her time to sleep, lay down, but you know I can’t say that to her,” said Christina.

For a child unable to hear without her cochlear implants, she is not at all affected by it.

“She is all sass and spit. She’s just so independent, very independent,” said Christina.

And she is always excited about her visit to Hearts for Hearing.

“Zoe comes back to Hearts for Hearing weekly for speech therapy with Ms. Abby, and then she comes back to see her audiologist Dr. Shelby about every three months mapping and adjustments to her cochlear implants,” said Masters.

Hearts for Hearing also works with adults and attracts patients from around the world. For more about Hearts for Hearing, CLICK HERE.