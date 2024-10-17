Support Local Newsrooms: 'Free Press Isn't Free'

The nonprofit Oklahoma Media Center (OMC) released a “Schoolhouse Rock!”-inspired animated video with a song designed to bolster trust and support for local newsrooms. As a member of the OMC, locally owned Griffin Media is participating in that effort.

By: News On 6, News 9

The nonpartisan 501(c)(3) commissioned the creation of the 60-second “Free Press Isn’t Free” video. The song was written by Oklahoma musician and songwriter Mike Hosty with animation designed as an homage to the vintage educational cartoon series.

OMC’s local news literacy campaign provides education on journalism’s role in facilitating an informed citizenry and explains the value of local news.

Hosty and OMC Executive Director Rob Collins talked with News 9 / News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell about the campaign in a recent edition of "Hot Seat."







