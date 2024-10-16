City Of Norman Upgrading Multiple Crash-Prone Intersections

In an effort to prevent future crashes, Norman leaders say they will soon implement four-way stop signs at four intersections across the eastern part of the city.

By: News 9

The City of Norman is upgrading several intersections in the city that have become common places for traffic crashes, leaders say.

Four intersections on the east side of Norman are set to be upgraded with All-Way STOP Control, according to the City of Norman.

According to the City of Norman, All-Way STOP Control not only includes a transition to an intersection with four-way stop signs, but also "stop ahead" signs on approaches to the intersection.

In addition, the city said flags will be temporarily added to all new signs to bring attention to the control changes.

Through a partnership with the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, city leaders say their resources can stretch further, as the tribe has funds that cities cannot access.

Here are the four intersections set to be upgraded:

48th Avenue Southeast and South Robinson Avenue 72nd Avenue Northeast and South Robinson Avenue 60th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street 108th Avenue Southeast and Pist Oak Road

Norman leaders say the 48th Avenue Southeast and South Robinson Avenue intersection alone was the location of six crashes in just one year. The other intersection saw six altogether in the same amount of time.

City of Norman transportation engineer David Reisland said he believes the coming upgrades will change that.

"Unfortunately, a lot of drivers think the hills make it fun and they want to drive fast, and stop signs are not part of the plan," Reisland said.

Reisland said the half-dozen crashes at the 48th Avenue Southeast and South Robinson Avenue intersection over the past year could have been prevented, as the collision reports outline where at least one vehicle would have stopped if there were a stop sign in place.

Reisland also said he advises residents to talk to their local officials, as similar evaluations can be done in every city.

An additional intersection is set to be upgraded this year, and the City of Norman says it is already creating a list of more intersections to upgrade in 2025.

For more information on the City of Norman's implementation of All-Way STOP Control, click here.