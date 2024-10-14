Victim Identified, 3 Arrested After Deadly Shootout In SW Oklahoma City

Police arrested three suspects following a mass shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City that left one dead and 14 injured. The incident stemmed from an argument, escalating to gunfire involving multiple shooters.

New details have been released about the suspects arrested after a deadly weekend mass shootout where 15 people were shot.

A 19-year-old died in the shooting that happened at an event center in Southwest Oklahoma City.

“I feel sorry for his mom and his family and everything,” Jose Avila, a friend of the victim, said.

On Monday, police confirmed that Gerardo Sandoval, nicknamed “Junior,” was the person killed early Saturday morning at Patty's Event Center in southwest Oklahoma City.

“It's believed that there were two groups of people that got into some sort of argument. During that argument, shots were fired,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with Oklahoma City Police said Saturday morning. “It appears there were multiple different shooters and different guns used.”

Police now say the argument was between Sandoval and a group of people at the scene.

It escalated to gunfire, and Sandoval was killed, and 14 bystanders were injured in the crossfire.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jaziel Ramos and 20-year-old Thomas Santiago on first-degree murder complaints.

20-year-old Abraham Violante faces multiple complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

“It's just one of them things you get into an argument, and you're under the influence, and it goes zero to a hundred real quick,” Avila said on Saturday when he came to the scene Saturday and discovered his friend had been killed.

“What can we do about it? Life goes on, but I feel bad for his mom and stuff,” Avila said.

Friends and family describe Sandoval as funny and a sweet soul whose bright smile always lit up the room.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Sandoval's funeral costs.

