1 Dead, At Least 14 Injured In Halloween Party Shootout In Southwest Oklahoma City

A mass shootout early Saturday morning leaves one man dead and at least 14 others injured at Patty’s event venue in southwest Oklahoma City. Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

“It's believed that there were two groups of people that got into some sort of argument during that argument shots were fired,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic as shots rang out, with many people hitting the ground in fear or running from the building. It’s outside where one shooting victim was found dead. Jose Avila, a friend of the victim, identified the deceased as a 19-year-old man.

“The young guy that died was my friend,” he said. “I didn’t know that until now.”

The aftermath at the venue showed broken glass, beer cans, a shoe, and remnants of a Halloween costume scattered throughout the area.

“It's just one of those things where you get into an argument, and under the influence, it goes zero to a hundred real quick,” Avila added.

Police say at least 12 other people were shot and taken to the hospital. Detectives are still working on suspect information.

“It's believed there were rifles involved in the shooting,” Capt. Littlejohn said. “I don't have the types of guns, but it appears there were multiple different shooters and different guns used.”

At daylight, personal belongings and empty alcohol bottles remained inside the venue, a stark reminder of the violence that occurred. Other witnesses returned to gather their belongings and cars that were parked outside the venue. At last check, two of the shooting victims were in critical condition. No word on the conditions of the other gunshot victims.

“We're going to interview everyone that we have and try to figure out what happened, what led up to this event,” Capt. Littlejohn said.

Detectives are reviewing cellphone videos gathered from witnesses and working on surveillance of the building