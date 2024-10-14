Leaders Call For Change After Mass Shootout In SW OKC

It's been a violent weekend across Oklahoma City. It started in southwest OKC with a mass shootout that left one person dead, and 14 others injured.

It started in southwest OKC with a mass shootout that left one person dead, and 14 others injured. Two men have been arrested.

City leaders on both sides of the aisle are now calling for change

“If there's some kind of gun violence, there's usually something that could have been preventable,” JoBeth Hammon said Sunday.

She is the councilwoman for Ward 6, the area where the mass shootout took place.

“It’s sort of this frustrating pattern to see of really it seems like a few people got into an argument, they had a weapon, you know, a gun on them, and so that argument turned deadly when in other scenarios maybe it didn’t need to,” Hammon said.

Hammon is among several city leaders acknowledging the statistics.

Mayor Holt, a Republican, said in a statement on Saturday:

"Recent shootings in our city fit a familiar pattern - young men (boys, really) making terrible decisions with grave consequences."

“It’s something that may be a rare point of agreement between Mayor Holt and I that this really is a problem that needs to start with our young people,” Hammon said.

Hammon feels reaching out and connecting with youth could solve problems before they happen.

“I'd really love to see the city take a little bit more initiative with that approach,” Hammon said.

"Other city leaders, both Democrat and Republican, have chimed in this weekend.

All seem to be in support of common-sense gun laws and hands-on collaboration for solutions.

Police have not publicly named the person who was killed.

We expect to learn more from the police tomorrow.