Bomb Squad Disposes of Suspicious Bag

Monday, October 14th 2024, 4:29 pm
The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad defused a suspicious bag outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest Expressway and MacArthur on Friday.
A customer had reported the bag, which was emitting a buzzing or ticking sound. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, and the bomb squad safely neutralized the situation.
It is still unclear what was inside the bag, and police have not provided further details.
The investigation remains ongoing.
