Oklahoma City Mother Helps Others Navigate Postpartum Struggles

While having a child is often a joyful event, some parents face significant challenges during and after pregnancy. One Oklahoma City mother, who had her own struggles with postpartum depression, is now dedicated to helping others find their way through the darkness.

Amy Varughese is familiar with motherhood. Currently, she's caring for twins she did not give birth to. As a postpartum doula, she provides support, allowing mothers like Jamie Pearson to take a much-needed break.

“We're not here to replace anyone, not the mom or the grandparents,” Varughese said. “We are here to promote rest for mom and dad.”

Pearson, a mother of four, says fatigue can take an emotional toll.

“There are a lot of sleepless nights, and that can cause resentment, anger, and depression,” she said.

Varughese understands these feelings all too well.

“It was a very dark season and I almost lost my life to it,” she recalled. “Now I’m on the other side of it.”

She now finds fulfillment in assisting other families, whether it's changing diapers, cooking, or doing chores.

“I feel like for me my faith has a lot to do with it, and God has totally taken my pain and has made a purpose out of it,” Varughese said.

Pearson says having a postpartum doula is life-changing.

“I can get up and make breakfast for my kids and be a part of my husband’s life,” she said. “I tell everybody this is the biggest gift that I could have given to myself and my family.”

A gift that Varughese feels will keep on giving.

“If they can feel rested to take care of their family, I feel like the whole house is good to go,” she said.

To raise awareness about perinatal mental health disorders, a walk is scheduled for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bluff Creek Park in Oklahoma City.

For more information about the event and how to get involved, CLICK HERE or feel free to contact Varughese at connect@amyvarughese.com