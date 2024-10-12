Fans Gear Up For New Chapter In Red River Rivalry As Sooners Prepare To Face Longhorns

With kickoff just 14 hours away, excitement is building for the latest installment of the Red River rivalry between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl.

With kickoff just 14 hours away, excitement is building for the latest installment of the Red River rivalry between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. As fans head to Dallas for the highly anticipated matchup, the game takes on added significance with both teams now competing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Though this is the first Red River Rivalry, the game will still be full of crazy upsets, turnovers, sloppy plays, and, heroics. The only difference is going to be a whole different region. The country's eyes will be open to just how special the Red River rivalry is directly between two schools that hate each other.

“There's nothing like it because it's you see a wave of orange and crimson. You see one side over here cheering us on. You see another side throwing the horns down and booing. It's just crazy. Gets you fired up from as soon as you're rolling them on the bus,” said Texas Longhorns Linebacker, David Gbenda.

In a shift from tradition, the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. this year, a departure from the usual 11 a.m. start time. Fans will be right in the middle of the Texas State Fair festivities, making for a vibrant game-day atmosphere.

In the spirit of camaraderie, the annual Red River Sing-Off competition took place at the Galleria in Dallas, featuring performances by the OU Men’s Glee Club and the Longhorn Singers. This friendly tradition showcases the talent and spirit of both universities ahead of the big game.

Coverage will continue leading up to the game, with updates from the Texas State Fair afterward, hopefully bringing good news for Sooners fans.