High Temps At OU-Texas Game

If you're going to OU Texas this weekend make sure to wear cooling clothes because it will be HOT!

By: News 9

News 9's Justin Rudicel breaks down what weather you can expect at the game.

“It’ll feel like near 100 there in the stadium for not only the players, (also) but the spectators,” said Rudicel.

Throughout the day temperatures will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s.

It will be around 92° kickoff and 94° around halftime.

“No weather complications other than just being hot,” said Rudicel.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS

-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.