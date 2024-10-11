OKC, Edmond Police Catch Porch Pirate Theft Ring In Undercover Operations

Metro police put an end to a string of porch pirate thefts targeting high-end electronics. Oklahoma City and Edmond police departments worked together on the undercover operation this week. The sting sent eight suspects to jail.

Police said the group of suspected thieves targeted Apple iPhones and electronics. Somehow, the suspects knew exactly where and when the products were delivered to metro homes. “We investigate porch thefts all the time,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

However, this investigation involved an organized crime ring from out of state. Oklahoma City and Edmond police officials stated that they noticed a recent uptick in citizens reporting porch pirate thefts involving expensive electronics. Victims reported to police the suspects stole their packages within minutes of delivery. "It’s unclear right now how these suspects determined where and when these packages were going to be delivered,” said Quirk.

Court documents indicated that investigators used Ring camera video and FLOCK cameras to identify the types of vehicles the suspects were using. “We were able to determine who was involved in this,” said Quirk.

Oklahoma City police focused their undercover operation near southwest 89th street and Western Avenue arresting six men, while Edmond police set up in a neighborhood near Danforth and Broadway. Edmond officials said two teenage suspects were captured after a short pursuit and foot chase. Officers found one of the suspects hiding in a backyard.

Police are asking citizens to take extra measures to protect their valuable purchases. “There are ways you can ship some of those items to a secured location,” said Quirk. “You can also have your family members help. Ship it to an address where you know a family member is going to be home.”

The suspects told investigators they were instructed to take the stolen goods to a home in Norman. From there the suspects said the packages were shipped to an unknown address.

Police said this is a problem across the country. It has been estimated that $7,000,000 in electronics have been stolen in recent months by porch pirates using the same MO.