Pet Of The Week: Mabel

Meet Mabel, this week’s Pet of the Week from the Oklahoma Humane Society! Mabel is a 10-year-old, 60-pound mixed breed who’s looking for a loving home to spend her golden years.

By: News 9

Despite her age, Mabel still enjoys going on walks and spending time with her family. She’s calm, gentle, and perfect for someone looking for a laid-back companion. She’s lived with other dogs before and has done great around children, making her a good fit for most families. However, Mabel prefers a home without cats.

David, from the Oklahoma Humane Society, introduced Mabel on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch segment, emphasizing how loving and affectionate she is. “She’s just as happy to cuddle up with you as she is to go on a long walk,” he said.

Mabel is available for adoption at the Oklahoma Humane Society’s Adoption Center, located at 7500 Northwestern Avenue. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. In addition to meeting Mabel, visitors can enjoy Si’s Food Truck on Saturday and Pam’s Italian Ice on Sunday. The Three Dog Bakery will also be providing goodie bags to anyone who adopts a pet this weekend.

If you’re looking for a sweet, senior dog who’s ready to be your new best friend, Mabel could be the perfect fit for you. For more information on Mabel and other adoptable animals, visit News9.com/pets.