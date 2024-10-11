OU Fans Battling Traffic On Trip To Dallas For Red River Rivalry Weekend

With the Red River Rivalry only a day away, several thousand OU fans are traveling south on Friday to beat the rush of traffic heading towards the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

With one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports happening this weekend in Dallas, thousands of Oklahoma Sooners fans are heading across state lines to watch their team face off against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Whether traveling by car, train or plane, everyone is looking to beat the traffic heading from Oklahoma to Texas, including OU students.

“It's stressful, my nerves that day are pretty unsettling,” OU junior Andrew West said. “I don't eat very much. It means more than it should to me.”

The Amtrak train from Oklahoma City to Dallas sets off at 8:25 a.m., but for everyone else taking the highway, expect heavy traffic both ways this weekend on Interstate 35.

Despite the headache caused by traffic and congestion, several other fans heading down say they are excited for what this year's game brings.

“The heated atmosphere, the heavy traffic and we get a little fall break as well,” OU freshman Kaleb Wallace said. “I'm just super excited.”

“Hitting the road Friday morning so I'm prepared for the worst,” OU sophomore Kevin Daniel said.

West, who despite the nerves said he is very much excited for the matchup, also said he enjoys the traffic train to Texas because everyone is throwing “horns down” out their car windows.

“Boomer,” West said. “Texas sucks.”