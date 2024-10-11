News 9 Viewers Across The State Experience The Northern Lights

Across the state Thursday night many Oklahomans are getting a look at aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights. This is a rare occasion for the state.

By: News 9

Northern lights are typically seen in the northern U.S. and Canada. Due to a powerful geomagnetic storm, more people are able to see the lights tonight.

The aurora is caused by the solar wind interacting with Earth’s magnetic field. When the charged particles collide with gases in the atmosphere, they create the luminous glow often associated with far northern regions like Alaska or Canada.

Viewers across the state are sharing photos of the lights.

