Thunder Face New Zealand Breakers In Tulsa Preseason Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are staying busy with their third preseason game in four nights as they take on the New Zealand Breakers at 7 p.m. Thursday at the BOK Center.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Thunder are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, and head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to experiment with different lineups tonight.

“At this point, I think everybody kind of … expects a number of variations,” said Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins. But I mean, we've got talented players, so regardless of the lineup, everybody knows that you know you can trust one another to make plays.

The Breakers, a professional basketball team from New Zealand, are no strangers to the Thunder. Former Thunder player Josh Giddey and current player Ousmane Dieng both played for the Breakers.

The team has been busy in the U.S. as well, having played in Salt Lake City on Saturday and Philadelphia on Monday before arriving in Tulsa.

With the Thunder playing on consecutive nights, many of the team’s stars, including Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are expected to sit out or play limited minutes. Daigneault will likely give more playing time to players on the bottom half of the roster in tonight's game.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.