From Bus Barn To Event Center: The Inspiring Story Of Prairie Haven Event Center

On the west side of Guthrie sits this barn of sorts, and it may be the only free-standing wood dome in the U.S. without a support in the middle. The owners built it right in their backyard.

“It was going to be a bus barn, a place to park my motor home and make a wood shop and it just kind of got out of hand,” said Jay Branson, builder of the barn.

Branson started building the workshop eight years ago, a year before he married Valerie.

“I didn’t really sign on for this, but here we are,” said Jay’s wife, Valerie Branson.

She jumped right in working with Jay for what would eventually become Prairie Haven Events Center.

“I figured it out as I went, I didn’t even know how I was going to build the dome on the building until I got the walls up,” said Branson.

He did most of the work himself while battling cancer.

“I’d come out here and hang around and I’d work until I got tired or whatever and I’d go rest and get back up and go do it again,” said Branson.

The entire project was built without plans or blueprints.

“When the fire marshal’s office wanted to make a sprinkler, they required us to have an architectural drawing, so I had to hire an architect to come in and draw the barn that we had already built,” said Branson.

The top of the dome is over seventy feet in the air, and Branson spent a lot of time on the roof working, under the watchful eyes of his neighbors.

“They all used to sit on the patio, they said, watching me on the barn swinging around on the rope, thinking, is he going to fall today,” said Branson.

Now complete, the eight-year labor of love is ready to be seen.

“I’ve had people start crying in here, that’s pretty cool because they think it’s spiritual,” said Branson.

Branson wanted the project to be unique, from the lights that change to match wedding colors, to the doors, and even drainboard sinks in the restrooms.

“I want them to come out and see stuff that they can’t go to the hardware store and buy,” said Branson.

Everything will be on display Sunday for an open house.

“People can come in and see it and enjoy what we get to enjoy every day,” said Branson.

There will be vendors, food trucks, fun, and a chance to meet the owners.

“I can’t wait to show it and answer questions,” said Valerie.

The Open House is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 7500 W. Highway 33 in Guthrie.

