Thunder Thursday: Tulsa Thunder Up On The Green

Thunder basketball is back and fans across the state are Thundering Up. The team has a preseason matchup with the New Zealand Breakers on Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 4:18 pm

By: News 9


TULSA, Okla. -

Thunder basketball is back and fans across the state are Thundering Up.

The team has a preseason matchup with the New Zealand Breakers on Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Right now, the Thunder is building excitement in Tulsa with 'Thunder Up On The Green'.

Gayle Maxwell with the OKC Thunder joined News 9 live from the Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa.
