Thunder Thursday: New Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Unveiled

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 5:15 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform this week and News 9 got a close-up look for Thunder Thursday.
The team will debut them Sunday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.
Michelle Matthews, Director of Fan Engagement joined the News 9 team to talk about the new uniform.
Matthews explained how the uniform was created in partnership with Nike, and that the uniform’s design completes a two-year story arc reflecting Oklahoma City’s evolving landscape, growth, and momentum.
In addition to the uniform, there's a City Edition court and City Nights theme games.
Each Sunday home game, beginning Nov. 17, is designated as a City Nights game, during which the team will wear the uniform and play on the City Edition court.
