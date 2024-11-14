Thunder Thursday: New Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Unveiled

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform this week and News 9 got a close-up look for Thunder Thursday.

By: News 9

The team will debut them Sunday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

Michelle Matthews, Director of Fan Engagement joined the News 9 team to talk about the new uniform.

Matthews explained how the uniform was created in partnership with Nike, and that the uniform’s design completes a two-year story arc reflecting Oklahoma City’s evolving landscape, growth, and momentum.

In addition to the uniform, there's a City Edition court and City Nights theme games.

Each Sunday home game, beginning Nov. 17, is designated as a City Nights game, during which the team will wear the uniform and play on the City Edition court.