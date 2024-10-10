Authorities Respond To School Bus Crash In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the crash happened near Northwest 10th Street and Morgan Road.

According to authorities, a Yukon school bus collided with a trailer.

According to officials at Yukon Public Schools, it was one group of students, and there are no reported injuries. Parents and guardians were called, and students are being picked up.

