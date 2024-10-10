Authorities Respond To School Bus Crash In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City.

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 3:25 pm

By: News 9


Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Authorities say the crash happened near Northwest 10th Street and Morgan Road.

According to authorities, a Yukon school bus collided with a trailer.

According to officials at Yukon Public Schools, it was one group of students, and there are no reported injuries. Parents and guardians were called, and students are being picked up.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

