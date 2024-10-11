Water Restored At Piedmont Road After Main Line Water Break

Water is being restored at Piedmont Rd & 178th after a main line water break on Thursday. Crews finished installing a valve Thursday evening, according to a post shared by the city.

By: News 9

-

Water is being restored at Piedmont Rd & 178th after a main line water break on Thursday.

Crews finished installing a valve Thursday evening, according to a post shared by the city.

They say it will take an hour to two hours for the system to fully pressurize.

The water line break caused Piedmont Schools to release early and City Hall to close on Thursday.