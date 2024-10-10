Organizations React To Election Day Terrorist Plot Involving Afghan Man Living In OKC And17-Year-Old

Several agencies are responding to an alleged Election Day terrorist plot involving an Afghan man living in Oklahoma City and a 17-year-old co-conspirator.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Patrick Raglow clarified that the man had not been served by the organization. In a statement, they reiterated their mission to welcome refugees into safe, thriving communities.

Moore Public Schools confirmed the juvenile was a virtual student at Southmoore High School and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters assured parents that the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is working with the FBI and law enforcement to ensure student safety.

Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed the plot on News 9, suggesting the attack was planned for Election Day.

The State Election Board has not yet commented, though its website states it works with federal and state agencies to address election security threats.