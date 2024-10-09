Edge Craft Barbecue’s Rise To National Recognition

The big week is here: OU vs. Texas. While this rivalry is intense, there is one thing we can always agree on good barbecue is just good barbecue, no matter where it’s from.

“We cook our brisket 14 to 16 hours a cook,” said Zach Edge, owner of Edge Craft Barbecue, which he opened three years ago.

“It’s always a risk to open up a restaurant, no matter what the style is or what your vision is,” Edge said.

Today the lines are long for his Texas-style barbecue.

“If it’s beef-centric, that’s a good start for Texas barbecue, but wood is probably the next important,” said Edge.

Word of Edge Craft Barbecue’s amazing barbecue is spreading beyond Oklahoma.

“Daniel Vaughn who … if you’re in Texas barbecue in any capacity, you know who this man is. He is like the voice for Texas barbecue for the entire country,” said Edge.

The Texas Monthly magazine contributor made a list of the top 50 restaurants outside of Texas for Texas-style barbecue.

“He spent about a year and a half traveling the country, he went to like over forty states,” said Edge.

When Edge heard about the list, he was confident in his product.

“I knew he was going to come by because we knew that list was happening and we knew he knew about us,” said Edge.

Sure enough, Vaughn visited Edge Craft Barbecue, and three weeks later, Edge received some exciting news.

“All of a sudden, my phone just starts going off, and I’m getting screenshots of a list,” he said.

Not only did Edge Craft Barbecue make the list, but it also landed in the top 10.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s been one of the biggest achievements I’ve had personally since being in the culinary world, so it was pretty awesome,” Edge said.

“It would have been nice just to be mentioned, to get on the top 10 was just major validation for what we do,” said Edge.

Edge Craft Barbecue is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but customers are encouraged to arrive early.

“We’ll sell out by two o’clock and we’re cooking a lot of food, so we’re trying to stay open past that,” said Edge.

For more information about Edge Craft Barbecue, CLICK HERE.