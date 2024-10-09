Metro Residents React To Afghan National Accused Of Planning Election Day Attack

An Afghan national living in Oklahoma City and his 17-year-old co-conspirator are at the center of an alleged terrorist threat investigation. Krischen Robertson said he witnessed authorities raid the apartment above him this week.

An Afghan national living in Oklahoma City and his 17-year-old co-conspirator are at the center of an alleged terrorist threat investigation.

Federal authorities said 27-year-old Nasir Tawhedi and the juvenile planned to carry out an attack on Election Day in the name of ISIS.

The local FBI special agent in charge thanked the swift action taken by agents in the Oklahoma City office and partners on the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Authorities said Tawhedi and the co-conspirator not only planned an attack but were prepared to die as martyrs. “It’s more unsettling the fact that a man was ready to take a child with him to kill themselves in a lot of senses,” said Krischen Robertson, neighbor.

Krischen Robertson said he witnessed authorities raid the apartment above him this week. "We were looking upstairs, they were pulling stuff out,” said Robertson.

Robertson was shocked to learn Tawhedi lived there with his wife and young child. “Never put two and two together because they left us alone, we left them alone,” said Robertson. “But when they did come down, they were real smug, didn’t want nothing to do with anybody.”

About two miles from the southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, residents living near a home in Moore also saw a large police presence this week. The FBI's criminal complaint listed the Moore address where Tawhedi's relatives lived, including his 17-year-old co-conspirator. Agents said the home was listed for sale in July to raise money to send Tawhedi's family to Afghanistan. “You’re planning terrorist attacks and selling everything,” said Robertson. “That’s foolish. “

Court documents revealed Tawhedi and a 17-year-old were arrested in rural Oklahoma on Monday after buying two AK-47 assault rifles, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammo. “I do feel there’s more to it,” said Robertson. “There’s more people to it but I guess as of right now we can celebrate the victory with that raid yesterday and the people we did find out about.”

The FBI's investigation revealed Tawhedi searched on Google how to access webcams in Washington DC and which U.S. states have permit-less carry gun laws.