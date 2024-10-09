Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer In Young Women

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors say 11% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are below the age of 40.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors say 11% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are below the age of 40.

Doctors say any concerning signs or symptoms and changes should be brought to the attention of a health professional, and knowing your family history can help doctors diagnose any issues.

If caught early, doctors say a majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer, including younger women, will live through and beyond breast cancer.